Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €304.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($330.43) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($269.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Allianz Price Performance
FRA ALV opened at €221.00 ($240.22) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.71. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($224.78).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
