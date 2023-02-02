Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €304.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($330.43) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($269.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Price Performance

FRA ALV opened at €221.00 ($240.22) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.71. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($224.78).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.