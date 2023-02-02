Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 121,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 51,026 shares.The stock last traded at $40.69 and had previously closed at $40.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $649.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

