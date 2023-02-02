Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.75 at Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of APYRF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

