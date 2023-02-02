Alpha Family Trust Invests $450,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Chevron accounts for about 0.3% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 25,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,792,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,172 shares of company stock valued at $47,356,041 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $167.46. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

