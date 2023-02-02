Alpha Family Trust Makes New $234,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.53. 906,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,847. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

