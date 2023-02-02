Alpha Family Trust Purchases Shares of 7,185 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $47.31. 8,050,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,466,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

