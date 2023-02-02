Alpha Family Trust Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Family Trust cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.3% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.09. 2,116,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,645. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $335.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

