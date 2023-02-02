AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,618 Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Ocwen Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OCN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 7,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,211. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The company has a market cap of $270.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.52 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.