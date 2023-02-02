AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,000 Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 490,922 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 347,925 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

AMYT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. Amryt Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

