AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Collegium Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $998.71 million, a PE ratio of -23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $127.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

