AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $870,000 in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 256,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,565. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

