AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $962,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 4.2 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 2,249,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,975. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

