AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 5,968,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

