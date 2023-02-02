AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Galapagos makes up about 1.3% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at about $16,866,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 193.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Galapagos from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. Galapagos had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

