AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes $467,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82,332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $84,742.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $84,742.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

