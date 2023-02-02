AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Accuray as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Accuray by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

