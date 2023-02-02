AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nuvation Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 75,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $138,825.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,825.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 75,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $138,825.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,041 shares in the company, valued at $138,825.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $93,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at $409,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 165,041 shares of company stock valued at $315,736. Insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

NUVB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 141,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,075. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $539.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

