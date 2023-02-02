AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 999,698 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SomaLogic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after buying an additional 684,597 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SomaLogic Trading Up 7.5 %
SLGC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 901,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. SomaLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $684.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
