AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 999,698 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SomaLogic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,951,000 after buying an additional 684,597 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic Trading Up 7.5 %

SLGC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 901,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. SomaLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $684.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 81.72%. As a group, analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

SomaLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.