Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.79

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 596736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Alphatec Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,601,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,101,310.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,601,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,101,310.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,800. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 442,021 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

