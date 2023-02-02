Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Summit Energy Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

