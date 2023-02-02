Altitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altitude Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.