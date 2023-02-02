Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98 to $5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. Altria Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.7 %

MO stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,296. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

