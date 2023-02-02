Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98 to $5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. Altria Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.
Altria Group Stock Down 1.7 %
MO stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,805,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,296. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.91.
Institutional Trading of Altria Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
