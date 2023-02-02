Amaze World Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.86 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Amaze World has a total market cap of $35.86 million and approximately $36,712.57 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

