Amaze World Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.64 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002748 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $31.64 million and $36,897.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

