Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.81.

Amazon.com stock opened at $105.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

