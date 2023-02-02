Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.81.
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $105.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.