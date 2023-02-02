Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.91. 144,071,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,459,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
