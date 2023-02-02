Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.91. 144,071,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,459,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,632.6% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 53,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

