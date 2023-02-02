Amdocs Limited (DOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Amdocs has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $297,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

