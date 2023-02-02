Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Amdocs has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

DOX opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

