American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by Barclays from $158.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens cut American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.

American Express Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXP opened at $173.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.29.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

