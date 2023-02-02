American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Financial Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.70. 408,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,368. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.82.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,574 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

