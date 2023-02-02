American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 701,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Articles

