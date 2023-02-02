American Lithium (CVE:LI) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bankshares

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a report on Thursday.

American Lithium Stock Down 1.0 %

American Lithium stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.80. 553,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,159. The company has a market cap of C$997.13 million and a P/E ratio of -38.71. American Lithium has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.61.

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that American Lithium will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

