Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $354.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $356.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

