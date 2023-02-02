AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.75 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.54. 51,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $134.63 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,609,000 after purchasing an additional 163,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.