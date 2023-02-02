AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.8 %

ABC stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.08. 1,659,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $134.63 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

