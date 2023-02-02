Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.40-$18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$27.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.25 billion. Amgen also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.19. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 410.85% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

