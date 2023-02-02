Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.40-18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0-27.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.07 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.60 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.62. 2,418,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 410.85% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 830,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amgen by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

