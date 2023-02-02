Amgen Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Amgen has a market capitalization of $100.01 million and $16,706.30 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02999261 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,189.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

