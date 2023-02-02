Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $48.00 million and $2.15 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004424 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Ampleforth
Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.
Ampleforth Token Trading
