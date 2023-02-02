Analysts Set Expectations for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.80 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

