Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $12.95

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

