Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $12.95

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
TechnipFMC Price Performance
Shares of FTI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
