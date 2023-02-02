Analyzing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Beam Global and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 0 7 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 49.69%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $72.86, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

This table compares Beam Global and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $17.59 million 10.20 -$6.60 million ($1.41) -12.60 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 5.10 -$250.31 million $1.50 42.13

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLOBALFOUNDRIES. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -78.95% -42.77% -33.52% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 10.48% 9.65% 5.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Beam Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.