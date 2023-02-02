Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61.02 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $273.45 million and approximately $61.02 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00019029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00220945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002740 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00168687 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02813806 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $124,719,366.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

