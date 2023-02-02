Ankr Price Tops $0.0284 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $273.96 million and $127.67 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02657723 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $29,744,728.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

