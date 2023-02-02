APENFT Market Cap Hits $131.43 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $131.43 million and $11.35 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00403822 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.97 or 0.28346211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00524799 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

