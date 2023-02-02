Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $561,967.67

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $561,967.67 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

