Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,061 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $159,465,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,791,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,431,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

