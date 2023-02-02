Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.72. 465,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,195. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

