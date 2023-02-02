Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

