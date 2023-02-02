Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,364 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 494,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

